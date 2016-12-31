× Daughter dies of heart failure; mother likely froze to death

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 72-year-old woman found dead in Spokane died of a heart condition and her 93-year-old mother likely froze to death after her daughter passed.

The Spokesman Review-Journal reports that the two women were found dead Thursday after neighbors noticed newspapers stacking up on their front porch.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Friday that Patricia Johnson died of heart failure after the sac around her heart filled with fluid.

The medical examiner says her mother, Edna Wisher, died after Johnson, probably of hypothermia.