College Football Playoff semifinal: Washington vs. Alabama in Peach Bowl (photos)

It’s finally the day we find out who will be playing in the college football national championship game on Jan. 9. The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is a whopping 14-point favorite over No. 4 Washington in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, the first national semifinal of the day.

The game is some 2,000 miles from Seattle and 200 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. So it was no surprise that ‘Bama players coming out for warmups were greeted by cheers and a few boos rained down on the Huskies, though the stadium was still filling in.