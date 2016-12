SEATTLE — The Seahawks take on the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium Sunday as time runs out in the regular season.

“The Barbershop” — former Hawks CB Marcus Trufant and former Husky RB Terry Hollimon — talk about what to look for in Sunday’s game.

Also, we couldn’t resist talking about the Washington Huskies as they face Alabama in the Peach Bowl Saturday.

See it all here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video