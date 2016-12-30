× Michael Bennett reaches 3-year contract extension with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — Defensive end Michael Bennett has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bennett’s agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the agreement on Twitter on Friday morning, although the team had not announced the deal.

Bennett’s deal will reportedly be worth up to $31.5 million. Bennett’s representatives have been working with the Seahawks on a long-term deal since last offseason and finally reached agreement just before the end of the regular season.

Bennett, 31 has been a standout since arriving in Seattle in 2013. He originally played on a one-year deal and helped the Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title. Bennett signed a four-year contract after that season, but one that paid him under market value for his performance.

In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Bennett has 29 ½ sacks and seven forced fumbles.