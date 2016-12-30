× Many will ring in the New Year with snow! Expect a FRIGID start to 2017

SEATTLE — Some changes on the way as we close out 2016 and ring in 2017.

Our New Year’s Eve could feature some lowland snow. Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says there is a chance of snow Saturday afternoon, especially north of Seattle, that could accumulate a trace to a couple of inches.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday starts out partly sunny, but by the afternoon the clouds thicken up with a slight chance of snow flurries. The snow level drops to just about 400ft. By New Year's Eve celebrations we could see a few more snow showers roll through after midnight with the snow level dropping to about 300ft. Highs near 40 with lows 30-35.

Sunday, New Year’s Day, we dry out and that cold Canadian air drops into our area, M.J. says.

We will be mainly clear but very cold next week. High temperatures are expected to top out near freezing with overnight lows plunging to the low 20s and the the teens in outlying areas.