× Influenza claims 4 in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. — This season’s flu season is off to a deadly start. Four people in Snohomish County have died influenza already.

Doctors said the virus spreading quickly.

The number of people admitted with the flu at Providence Medical Center Everett has been doubling every week, there could be up to 90 patients next week.

Doctors are warning everyone it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“Last week there were a total of 289 positive cases of influenza by testing,” said Dr. Yuah-po Tu from The Everett Clinic in Lake Stevens. “This is a shocking curve.”

Tu said the 2016-2017 flu season is off to a quick start. His clinic saw more than 100 patients Thursday and he expects that number to grow.

“Really record numbers of influenza cases all at once,” he said.

The flu season has already turned deadly, state-wide 5 people have already died. Four people died last week in Snohomish County; one person was in their 50’s while the other three victims were in their 80’s. Doctors said this season’s flu is especially hard on the elderly.

“Having four people die all at once is a little bit unusual and concerning,” Tu said.

Local health experts are urging everyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to get one before they catch the bug.

“People are heading back to work, school and daycare after the holidays,” said Heather Thomas with the Snohomish Health District. “We’re anticipating there’s likely to be another increase.”