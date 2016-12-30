Hundreds paid tribute to Carrie Fisher with lightsaber vigil at Seattle Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – There were lightsabers under the Space Needle Friday night while hundreds paid tribute to Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher.

Fisher passed away on Tuesday, after suffering a heart attack on a flight.

She was 60 years old.

On Friday, Fishers fans gathered at Seattle Center with lightsabers raised high in honor of her work. The vigil ended with a moment of silence in the dark.

Fans say she inspired them both on and off the screen. They wanted to come together to remember everything she did.

“Regardless of the films, we’ve lost the person, the icon. It’s a tremendous loss,” said vigil organizer Mark Edwards.

"Oh look this is a princess that’s not the damsel in distress. She could fight for herself,” said a fan dressed at Princess Leia, Fisher's character in Star Wars.

Other tributes were organized at places like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Disneyland, and on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The Space Needle also lit it's Legacy Lights in honor of Fisher.