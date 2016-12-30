× Crews searching for private plane that disappeared in Hood Canal area

NEAR SEABECK, Wash. — Transportation officials say they are coordinating the search for a private plane that went missing Thursday night near the Dabob Bay area of northern Hood Canal.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the plane left Boeing Field in Seattle around 6 p.m. Thursday headed for Port Angeles. The plane lost contact with air traffic control at 6:44 p.m. east of Quilcene.

The Federal Aviation Administration then contacted WSDOT which is the agency in charge of all aerial search and rescues in the state.

Further details about the plane, pilot and others potentially on board are not being released at this time, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a ground search.

A U.S. Navy helicopter was searching overnight until it was called off because of poor visibility.

A civil air patrol plane will join the search Friday morning.

The WSDOT Air Support Team says it is working to track the airplane’s emergency locator signal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.