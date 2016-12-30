2 hurt in overnight car crash in Kirkland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after their car went off the road and struck a pole Friday morning, according to Kirkland Police.

Officers blocked off a section of Juanita Drive Northeast near 128th Street.

The driver and passenger were taken to separate hospitals, but officers did not have an update on their conditions. Police are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

Police say Juanita Drive Northeast was back open later Friday morning.