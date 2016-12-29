× Woman sentenced for promoting prostitution at Tacoma massage parlors

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A woman who promoted prostitution at two Tacoma massage parlors must forfeit money seized by detectives, which could be over $40,000.

The News Tribune reports 44-year-old Hsin Hung pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to promoting prostitution and was sentenced that day.

She served 19 days in jail and as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors, agreed to give up money in bank accounts frozen by police.

Detectives started an undercover operation in March 2015 and arrested Hung in November 2015 after undercover detectives were solicited on 13 different visits to the businesses.

As part of the bust, police also arrested three other women, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Hung’s attorney didn’t return a call from the newspaper.