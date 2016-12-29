× Ring 2017 in with snow! At least 1 inch expected across Western Washington

SEATTLE — Snow is in the forecast for New Year’s Day, and yes, even for the lowlands.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says the event will be minimal with 1-to-2 inches expected early Sunday morning away from the Puget Sound and up in the higher hills.

Kelley says that the snow threat will come from the northwest and cities north of Seattle, like Bellingham, might see snow falling late on New Year’s Eve. Seattle and Tacoma should see snow early Sunday morning with flurries beginning about 1 a.m.

“It’s one of those things that it’s falling but not sticking yet. Two a.m. it starts sticking, 3 a.m. we start getting snow accumulating,” Kelley explained on Q13’s Facebook Live Thursday night. “This snow band looks to be about an inch or less for most places.”

New Year’s Day (Sunday) will be sunny with highs around 39 degrees. Kelley said some areas might see a flurry or two during the day, but the real concern will be Monday morning.

Kelley says extra moisture in the atmosphere and on the ground, could lead to icy roads each morning as Western Washington plunges into a deep freeze.

“Next week’s cold snap looks to be not only the coldest of this season but also the coldest we’ve been in all of 2016,” said Q13 meteorologist Tim Joyce. “The last time we were below freezing for a full 24 hours in Seattle was back in early February of 2014.”

Kelley says everyone should expect temperatures in the 20s at night with teens in some places.

The arctic blast will last until Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8.

That’s also when we see the second threat of lowland snow.

“It is very far away but this looks like the best setup for more of a widespread snowfall event,” Kelley says. “I’ll keep you posted as we get into next week.”