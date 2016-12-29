Restaurant owner removes sign prohibiting Trump supporters from dining there

HONOLULU — The owner of a Honolulu restaurant has taken down a sign from the business’ front door telling those who voted for President-elect Donald Trump that they can’t dine there.

The sign on Cafe 8 ½ said, “If you voted for Trump, you cannot eat here! No Nazis.”

The sign had been up since the election, and co-owner Robert Warner says he decided to remove it Wednesday because he “felt like ending it.”

The message on the sign had garnered the attention of Fox News and other national news media. It also prompted a spike in both positive and negative reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

Warner says the sign wasn’t intended to turn Trump supporters away and was only a personal expression of his views.

He says he doesn’t regret posting it.