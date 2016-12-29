× Police respond to Arlington bomb threat

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Police have responded to a bomb threat at a commercial business in Arlington.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police received a 911 call from a commercial business in the 17200 block of Smokey Point Boulevard, City of Arlington Communications Manager Kristin Banfield said.

Banfield said the 911 call was “reported as a bomb threat.”

Arlington police and other agencies are currently at the scene. They are asking everyone to avoid the area to allow officers to work, Banfield said.

No other information was immediately available. This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.