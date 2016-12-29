× Mother dies, 2 children injured after falling from ski lift

GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — A mother is dead and her two daughters are injured after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area.

Police say the three people fell from a lift Thursday at Ski Granby Ranch. Police say one of the children was hospitalized in stable condition and the other was flown to Children’s Hospital in suburban Denver for treatment.

The family was visiting Colorado from San Antonio, Texas, according to FOX 31.

Police spokeswoman Schelly Olson says ski resort officials reported they fell about 20 feet onto snow. She said state regulators who oversee chairlifts are helping to investigate.

The ski area about 90 miles west of Denver promotes itself as a family-friendly resort without the hassles of larger, more famous ski resorts.

The death comes during one of the busiest weeks of the season for ski resorts in Colorado.