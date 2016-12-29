× Man stabs mother after argument over iPad, police say

AVONDALE, Ariz. – An Avondale man who was arrested for killing his mother told police he hit her with a frying pan before stabbing her with three knives, according to court records.

Avondale police officers responded to a stabbing call at a house Tuesday morning, KPHO reported. Officers discovered Linda Willis, 60, dead in the master bedroom and saw signs of a struggle.

They took her 31-year-old son, Bronson Harvel, into custody.

Harvel told police that he was a paranoid schizophrenic and has “daily outbursts arguing with the voices in his head,” according to the court paperwork. He said that he had an outburst Tuesday morning and his mother walked into his room three times and told him to take his medication. She reportedly took his iPad during one of those times.

Harvel said he got upset when she wouldn’t give it back and allegedly retrieved a frying pan from the kitchen, according to court documents. He reportedly told police that his plan was to knock her out and inject her with insulin. He said when that didn’t work, he left the room to retrieve a knife from the kitchen.

Willis locked the door and attempted to call 911, but Harvel forced his way through the door. Willis sprayed her son with pepper spray, but he knocked the phone and spray out of her hand and allegedly began stabbing her, according to the court records.

Harvel told investigators that the knife broke so he got a second knife and continued stabbing her. When that knife broke, he retrieved a larger knife and “finished her off,” according to the court documents.

Police said they found two broken blood-covered knives and a bent frying pan in a trashcan. A third knife was found on the kitchen counter.

Harvel is being held on $1 million bond. He faces one count of second-degree murder.