Inmate dies at southwestern Washington jail

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Authorities say a 26-year-old female inmate has been found dead in her cell in a southwestern Washington jail.

The Daily News reports Department of Corrections staff at Cowlitz County Jail discovered the body of Britney Helene Smith at about 6 a.m. Thursday during a routine cell check.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Charlie Rosenzweig says CPR and rescue attempts were performed to no avail.

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson says the time and cause of death are under investigation.

Police arrested Smith Tuesday afternoon on a drug-related charge. Rosenzweig says Smith had drugs on her when she was booked into jail.

The sheriff’s office says a small bag was discovered in her cell after her death. It will be tested for drug residue.