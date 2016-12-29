Detectives hope public can help identify Parkland armed robber

TACOMA, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect who robbed a convenience store on 112th Street South in Parkland at gunpoint.

At 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the suspect walked into the Handy Corner Grocery store and pulled a ski mask over his face, detectives say. The man then displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

He took the money and fled the store.

“This is a probably a suspect who robbed many places with a ski mask on but this time we got lucky and got a picture of him showing his face so we want to take advantage of that opportunity and get him identified,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, approximately 5’11”, with a medium build, dark brown hair, a goatee/mustache, and sideburns.

During the robbery, he was seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a black zippered sweatshirt with a gray hood, and a black ski mask.

If you know his name, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to his arrest. Call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS App on your phone to submit the information.