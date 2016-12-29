× Brother says wounded Oregon State Police trooper is improving by the hour

PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of wounded Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg says he was able to speak with them for the first time since he was shot Christmas night.

His brother Jeff Cederberg wrote late Wednesday on an online donation page that Nic was emotional and thanked doctors and nurses for saving his life. He wrote that his brother’s condition is improving by the hour, and “most of the major repair work has been addressed.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Cederberg was shot several times by homicide suspect James Tylka following a car chase. Tylka was then killed by police.

Officers pursued Tylka after finding his estranged wife dead outside his suburban Portland home.

From the GoFundMe page.

On Christmas night Oregon State Trooper Nic Cederberg (32) was shot multiple times at close range while engaging a murder suspect, who died during the confrontation. Nic sustained life-threatening injuries, and is currently in the intensive care unit at a Portland hospital. He’s undergone multiple lengthy surgeries and has a long road of recovery ahead of him. We are also very lucky to have him still with us. Nic’s brave actions that night are no surprise to anyone that knows and loves him. He’s not the type to run from a fight and unfortunately during this fight he was hurt fairly bad. He loves being an OSP officer and is extremely good at what he does. He pours his heart and soul into protecting each and everyone of us, and now we are asking for you to send a little bit of that love his way.