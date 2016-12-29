× Amazon may build a 5th tower in Seattle

SEATTLE — Amazon loves doing business in Seattle. So much that this week they paid a total of nearly $19.2 million for two adjacent properties in the Denny Triangle neighborhood.

The two properties make up a half block on the west side of Seventh Avenue, between Blanchard and Bell streets, reports our partners at the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Amazon recently opened it’s Day One tower in that area.

If Amazon were to build a tower on it’s newly acquired properties, it would be the fifth proposed Amazon skyscraper. Two are built, another is underway and the company has plans for a fourth on a neighboring block.

According to the PSBJ, Amazon employs about 35,000 people in Washington, not including seasonal workers.