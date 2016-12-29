× After 28 years in Congress, retiring Jim McDermott shares lessons, memories

After 28 years in the U.S. Congress, Jim McDermott of Seattle, who turned 80 years old yesterday, is about to be officially retired from elected office.

It ends a public service career that started in 1970.

As you can imagine, he’s gathered a few momentos and lessons along the way.

After boxing up his two offices in Washington D.C. and Seattle, he’s taking those keepsakes to the archives at University of Washington and was kind enough to share a few memories.