Worst cold snap in two years could hit Puget Sound next week

Posted 11:18 AM, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 11:47AM, December 28, 2016
LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 06: An exterior tap is covered in snow in Newtown Linford on January 6, 2010 in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. The MET Office has put in place severe weather warnings for much of Britain today as heavy snowfall sweeps across southern counties from Scotland and the north of England. It is predicted that the freezing conditions will bring Britain's heaviest snowfall for 23 years with some areas of southern England estimated to receive up to 40cm of snow. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 06: An exterior tap is covered in snow in Newtown Linford on January 6, 2010 in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. The MET Office has put in place severe weather warnings for much of Britain today as heavy snowfall sweeps across southern counties from Scotland and the north of England. It is predicted that the freezing conditions will bring Britain's heaviest snowfall for 23 years with some areas of southern England estimated to receive up to 40cm of snow. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – You might want to break out the electric blanket – it looks like it’s about to get cold, and stay cold.

Q13 News meteorologist Tim Joyce is forecasting a cold stretch next week, the likes of which we haven’t seen in at least two years.

“Next week’s cold snap looks to be not only the coldest of this season, but also the coldest we’ve been in all of 2016,” Joyce said. “The last time we were below freezing for a full 24 hours in Seattle was back in early February of 2014.

“This cold spell could be longer than that, likely multiple days we’re locked in the freezer around here.”

Things could kick off with some snow on New Year’s Day, when temperatures drop below freezing with a low of 26.

Things only get colder from there, with lows of 19, 17 and 24 expected from Monday-Wednesday.

“On the plus side, we’ll have ample amounts of January sunshine,” Joyce said. “As I always say, there’s no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate wardrobe choices.”