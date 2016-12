× What are the most popular Lyft destinations in Seattle?

SEATTLE — Rideshare service Lyft is letting passengers know which stops are the most popular with “The Lyftie Awards!”

According to Lyft, these are the most popular places in Seattle:

Bar: The Unicorn on Capitol Hill

The Unicorn on Capitol Hill Event venue: CenturyLink Field

CenturyLink Field Landmark: The Space Needle

The Space Needle Restaurant: Dick’s Drive-In

Dick’s Drive-In Transit stop: King Street Station

King Street Station Trending destination: Uncle Ike’s