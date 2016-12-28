× Tickets are averaging over $400 for Peach Bowl

SEATTLE — The average ticket price for Saturday’s Peach Bowl semifinal between Alabama and the Washington Huskies are now tipping the scales at $400, according to the latest data from secondary ticket marketplace, TickPick.

The prices are almost $150 more expensive than they were at this time last year for Alabama’s Cotton Bowl semifinal matchup against Michigan State. This year’s other semifinal, the Fiesta Bowl, has an average ticket price of $257.

Currently 6% of all Peach Bowl ticket orders are coming from the state of Washington, with 25% coming from Alabama and 34% from Georgia.

National Championship tickets have an average price right now of $1,414.