SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark is having a breakout second season, ranking among the league leaders in sacks.

His road to the NFL, started on the streets of Los Angeles, where as a child, he and his family were often homeless.

Matt Lorch has more on the move that may have saved Clark’s life, and how he’s become the father he always wanted.

Seattle closes out its season Sunday when it visits the San Francisco 49ers at 1:25 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.