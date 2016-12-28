× Pierce County man out on bail on charges related to raping children, child porn

TACOMA, Wash. – A man charged with multiple crimes related to raping and molesting children and possessing child pornography posted $100,000 bail and was released from the Pierce County jail on Tuesday.

Shawn Morgan stands charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation; two counts of first-degree child rape; 47 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct; unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of ammonia with intent to manufacture methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“This case is actually something that is shocking when you read the details,” Pierce County sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer said earlier this year.

After Morgan’s arrest earlier this year, his girlfriend agreed to give a statement regarding her knowledge of additional victims.

Kierra Hall told investigators that Morgan wanted her to drug a child who was 5 or 6 years old with heroin, but she refused.

Hall alleges he then took the girl into a spare bedroom in a Parkland travel trailer, where she could hear the child screaming and crying.

Court records show investigators found videos and photos on a CD, USB drive, several memory cards and a laptop during a search warrant of Morgan’s trailer that showed infants and young girls being sexually assaulted by adults.

Hall is in the Pierce County jail awaiting trial for child molestation and child rape

“Nothing is more important than protecting our children,” Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said earlier this year. “The defendant could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.”