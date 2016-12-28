× Mumps outbreak spreads to a Seattle public school bringing total to 108

SEATTLE — New numbers show the mumps outbreak in King County has now spread to 108 cases, including one new case in a Seattle public school.

The Public Health Department of Seattle & King County has confirmed a student who attends Nova High School has been diagnosed with mumps.

Health officials say they think the Seattle case is linked to the ongoing outbreak. So far, this is the only case of mumps confirmed in a Seattle student, but the district says they will continue to monitor the situation and inform parents if it changes.

Federal Way Public Schools and Kent School District each have one case and the remaining cases of school-aged children are in the Auburn School District.

Health officials say 35 mumps cases are confirmed in King County and 73 cases are probable.

Most cases are in Auburn (87): Other are in Algona (1), Auburn (87), Bellevue (1), Black Diamond (1), Covington (2), Federal Way (4), Kent (5), Pacific (3), Renton (1), Seattle (2), Des Moines (1).

64% of those cases are up-to-date on MMR vaccine.

What is mumps?

Mumps is an illness caused by a virus that can cause fever, headache, and swelling of the cheeks and jaw. In rare cases, mumps can lead to more serious complications that may require hospitalization.

How is mumps spread?

A person with mumps can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or talking. It can also be spread by sharing cups or eating utensils, and by touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

Who is at risk of getting mumps?

Infants who are too young to receive mumps vaccine

Children over one year of age who have not received at least one dose of MMR

Adults born after 1957 who have not been vaccinated or have not previously had mumps disease