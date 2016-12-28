Icy roads cause dozens of collisions across Puget Sound

SEATTLE – Long story short: Be careful out there.

Police and fire crews worked to clean up dozens of accidents caused by icy roads across Western Washington on Wednesday morning.

Black ice was reported in virtually every county in the Puget Sound region.

The Snohomish County sheriff’s department reported cleaning up more than a dozen collisions, and Mukilteo Fire reported that parts of SR 526 were a solid sheet of ice.

SR526 between Airport Rd and Seaway Blvd a sheet of ice. Accidents on both sides of freeway. Avoid and be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/4QBYvswZMn — Mukilteo Fire (@MukilteoFire) December 28, 2016

The Mason County sheriff’s department tweeted out a photo of a car that slid off the road near an espresso stand, and Lacey Fire District 3 said its crews were busy all morning dealing with minor collisions.