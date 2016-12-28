× Entertainer Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has possible stroke: TMZ

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Entertainer Debbie Reynolds, who suffered the loss of daughter Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a possible stroke Wednesday afternoon.

TMZ broke the news.

TMZ reported that Reynolds has been distraught since Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a flight last week, and was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.

Reynolds was reportedly at her son Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Fisher.

Reynolds broke into acting in 1950, and had her breakout role in “Singin’ in the Rain” in 1952. She also starred in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and earned a gold record for her song “Tammy.”