Police asking for help finding woman convicted of heroin possession

The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman convicted of heroin possession.

Port Angeles’ Stephanie Dawn Lingvall, 32, has not appeared to serve her time in jail.

Lingvall was arrested Jan. 31, 2016 after detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) were able to purchase heroin from her.

Lingvall was granted a court ordered release, but failed to show up to court as instructed.

A $2,500 warrant was issued and she was arrested on July 1.

At the time of her arrest, officers with the Port Angeles Police Department developed probable cause that she was in possession of heroin at the time. Lingvall was released after posting $5,000 bail.

Lingvall was arrested again in September for being in possession of a controlled substance and pled guilty. She received 69 days for that case, but has not appeared as instructed for the original delivery charge.

She is 5-foot-3 and about 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you know where officers can find her, download the P3 Tips App and submit the info to Crime Stoppers anonymously or call 1-800-222-TIPS.