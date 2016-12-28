Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Entertainer Debbie Reynolds is dead after suffering a stroke Wednesday afternoon. She was 84 years old.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Todd Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

BREAKING: Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic 'Singin' in the Rain' and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, son says. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2016

Reynolds, who suffered the loss of daughter Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a possible stroke Wednesday afternoon.

TMZ reported that Reynolds has been distraught since Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a flight last week, and was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.

Reynolds was reportedly at her son Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Fisher. Todd said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Debbie famously divorced Eddie Fisher in 1959 after his affair with Elizabeth Taylor. Debbie married two more times in 1960 and 1984.

Carrie’s relationship with Debbie was the focus of Carrie’s semi-autobiographical book, “Postcards from the Edge,” which was later adapted for the big screen, starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.