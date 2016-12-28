× Coast Guard: 2 aboard crashed military helicopter near Galveston, Texas

LA PORTE, Texas — Coast Guard divers are searching the waters just off the shoreline of northern Galveston Bay in Texas after witnesses say a military helicopter broke up and crashed.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick says the Apache helicopter based at nearby Ellington Field was carrying two people.

Witnesses told Houston television stations the aircraft was flying unusually low Wednesday afternoon and broke apart in the air.

Debris was reported scattered over a section of the bay along with an oil slick. Divers have been in the water where the wheels of the chopper poked above the surface about 25 yards from shore and a vacant cruise ship terminal in La Porte.

The scene is about 25 miles southeast of downtown Houston.