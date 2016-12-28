Brazen Christmas Eve package thief caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – ‘Twas the night before Christmas and a thief was lurking in one Pierce County neighborhood.

Surveillance video from Christmas Eve shows the suspect creep onto a porch in University Place and then leave with something in her hand.

The homeowner says the suspect took a clock, iPod docking station, a pair of jeans for his son, and some knee sleeves for his father in law who had just had surgery.

"It's not actually about the money,” said victim Jeff Westover. “It feels like your violated when that happens especially when I was in the house and had just gotten home. "

Westover wants package thief prosecuted and says he is hoping somebody recognizes her.

Pierce County detectives say with more people using gift cards they got for Christmas to order things, you can expect the thefts to continue unless you are vigilant.