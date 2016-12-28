× Betty White must be protected from 2016, so this man started a campaign

One man is doing everything in his power to make sure comedian Betty White avoids the clutches of the 2016.

Demetrios Hrysikos from Spartanburg, South Carolina, launched a GoFundMe page to “Help protect Betty White from 2016” on Tuesday. The toungue-in-check campaign was launched just hours after news broke that beloved “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher had died.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017,” Hrysikos wrote.

2016 has been marred with the deaths of music icons like David Bowie and Prince, but also some of our favorite actors, like Alan Rickman and Alan Thicke.

Fans took to social media urging the 94-year-old Golden Girl and internet darling to take care and stay healthy.

There's no word on whether Betty White will accept Hrysikos' offer to stand guard and protect her. So the South Carolina man said he would donate the money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theatre.

"We need new artists to carry the mantel of all the great ones we lost this year so keep sharing and donating to ensure a better 2017 for the arts," Hrysikos wrote.

The crowdfunding campaign surpassed its goal of $2,000 in less than a day.