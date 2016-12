× 6.5 questions with Luke Wilson

Q13’s Kaci Atchison had 12 questions for Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Wilson this week.

We’ve got 6.5 of them for you here. The rest will be posted later today on Seahawks.com.

Make sure to catch the season finale on Sunday, when Seattle pays a visit to the San Francisco 49ers at 1:25 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.