Woman's neck slit while visiting husband at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance House

SEATTLE – A woman was vising her husband at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance House when a transient woman slit her neck from behind on Monday, according to court documents.

The woman was in the kitchen area of the facility when the woman reached around and cut her just above the throat.

Police found the suspect nearby, and she told them she “did something” but wouldn’t say what. Surveillance video led police to identify her as the suspect.

Court documents allege that she then told police if they wanted to find the knife, they should “go look in the kitchen.”

There was no information available on the victim’s condition.