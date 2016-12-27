Trump Tower partially evacuated after suspicious package found

NEW YORK – Trump Tower was partially evacuated after a suspicious package was found Tuesday, an NYPD source told PIX11.
A video posted on Twitter showed crowds feeling out of the lobby just before 5 p.m. EST.
About 20 minutes later, the package was cleared. The Associated Press reported the package was a bag containing children’s toys.
President-elect Donald Trump was in Florida at the time.
Police said the bomb squad responded “out of an abundance of caution.”
This breaking news story will be updated.