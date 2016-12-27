× Seahawks put Lockett on IR, sign ex-Husky Kasen Williams

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks placed Tyler Lockett on the injured reserve, signed a former Washington Husky and tried out a group of running backs as they limped toward the finish line of the regular season on Tuesday.

Lockett was placed on IR after badly breaking his leg during the Seahawks’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, and the team signed former Husky Kasen Williams to replace him.

Williams, who went undrafted in 2015, spent most of the past two seasons on Seattle’s practice squad, though he did play in two regular season games and two postseason games last season.

Seattle also reportedly tried out at least five running backs after Thomas Rawls suffered a shoulder injury Saturday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks brought in Stevan Ridley, Jonas Gray, LaMichael James, Dominique Williams and Boom Herron.

James is a former Oregon Ducks star who was drafted in the second round by the Dolphins in 2012 but hasn’t had much impact in the NFL.

Ridley played four of his six season with New England, peaking in 2012 with 1,263 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 2,914 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career. He played one game with the Falcons this season.