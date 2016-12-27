× Renton cop picks up Grandma at the airport after family’s Christmas Eve accident

RENTON, Wash. – Whatever you do, don’t leave Grandma waiting at the airport on Christmas Eve.

A Renton police officer saved the day after a family got in an accident on the way to the airport Saturday, making a trip to Sea-Tac to pick up their waiting grandmother.

The mother and two children who involved in the accident weren’t hurt, but the responding officer immediately realized the gravity of the situation and asked Officer Mike Thompson to make the trip to the airport.

“Happy holidays to the family and hope your day turned out to fabulous!” Renton police wrote in a Facebook post.