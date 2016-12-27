× Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry out through Tuesday

TACOMA — The Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry line will remain out of service through Tuesday morning while crews repair a dock that was damaged when a ferry captain suffered a serious medical problem while the boat was docked.

The Seattle Times reports crew members are working on the Point Defiance dock, but it’s unclear when they’ll finish, Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said Monday afternoon.

The ferry captain had a “pretty major medical emergency” Saturday evening and collapsed, hitting a control panel as he fell. The ferry, minutes from departure, lurched, damaging the dock.

The Point Defiance-Tahlequah route connects the Tacoma area to Vashon Island. Washington State Ferries was directing passengers to the Fauntleroy and Southworth docks, both of which serve Vashon Island. But people should expect considerable delays.