Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry out through Friday

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry line will remain out of service through Friday while crews repair a dock that was damaged when a ferry captain suffered a serious medical problem while the boat was docked.

WSDOT said in a release that repairs are taking longer than they normally would because the holiday delayed delivery of some of the necessary parts.