Pedestrian hit by minivan in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. -- Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a van in SeaTac.

Authorities said the minivan was heading north on International Blvd between 208th and 211th Streets when it hit a pedestrian. It's unclear how serious that person's injuries are.

One northbound lane of International Blvd. was blocked off around 6:30 a.m. for the investigation.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear. No further details have been released.