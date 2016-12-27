Mountain snow means messy travel over the passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- A blast of snow weather is causing tough driving conditions in the Cascade Mountains.

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Cascades through 6 a.m. Wednesday, from the Canadian border down into Oregon.

Conditions were treacherous across Snoqualmie Pass, with heavy snow falling and chains required on some vehicles.

Nearly a foot of snow has fallen since Monday, the National Weather Service reports.

Another two feet of snow is expected to fall through late Tuesday night in all of the passes.