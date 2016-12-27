× More than a faraway star: Seattle fans remember Carrie Fisher

SEATTLE — Black and white and bigger than life, sits a tribute to an icon just outside Seattle`s Museum of Pop Culture.

Inside the museum, many Carrie Fisher fans are in mourning, paying homage at MoPOP’s Star Wars installation.

“They are going to have to CG her or something. I was looking forward to seeing her again,” says fan, Craig Miller.

But Fisher`s fans are quick to point out there’s more to the actress than her portrayal of a princess.

At the front desk of the Seattle Repertory Theatre, a candle flickers tonight in Fisher`s honor. Inside this theatre, Fisher wasn't just a celebrity; she was a colleague, too. It was here in 2009, Fisher headlined 'Wishful Drinking'; a play about her life growing up in the spotlight.

“She wasn`t just a name or a character she played in the movie. She was actually one of the theater community and that’s important to remember for us,” says producing director, Elisabeth Farwell-Moreland.

Across town, “Rogue One” is still packing them in at Cinerama theater and Fisher`s fans are turning out in full force.

Much like the intergalactic role that launched her to stardom, Fisher`s reach spans the decades and the generations.

And her impact, at least here in the Pacific Northwest, remains eternal. “She`s going to live on through the movies and not just Star Wars, but countless other classic roles,” says Sam Wolk, Cinerama manger.