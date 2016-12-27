× Man injured by glass after drive-by shooter misses target

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Authorities say a bystander was injured by broken glass during a drive-by shooting at a Federal Way apartment complex.

The News Tribune reports that the 37-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a bullet struck glass inside an apartment.

Police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock says the intended target was a 42-year-old man, but the person who opened fire from inside a vehicle shot and missed.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

The incident remains under investigation.