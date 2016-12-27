Man arrested for allegedly raping woman in cabin near Bellingham

LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported that he raped and assaulted her at a cabin near Bellingham.

The man was arrested on suspicion of rape Tuesday morning at the cabin on Lummi Island.

Q13 News isn’t naming the man because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her 20s was visiting the suspect when he allegedly became assaultive and sexually assaulted her early Tuesday.

The office says the woman told deputies that he knocked her unconscious more than once during the assault and that she was able to escape when he was distracted.

The office says she ran screaming for help and someone at the main house on the property let her in and called 911.

The sheriff’s office says the man denied the woman’s story.