Lawsuit: Couple’s pet squirrel attacked, injured contractor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A contractor is suing a Virginia couple for $90,000 for injuries he says were caused when their pet squirrel attacked them all.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Daniel Felice says he was doing contract work this summer when Deborah and Paul Desjardin’s squirrel bit and scratched his leg and hand.

The lawsuit says the couple was keeping the animal as a pet.

Paul Desjardin says they never had a pet squirrel, and that the animal lived outside in their neighborhood, but never indoors with them.

Under city code, residents are not allowed to keep wild animals without a permit.

Paul Desjardin says their insurance company is handling the lawsuit, which was filed this month.

Felice’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.