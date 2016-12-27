Herd of 41 elk die in east Oregon after falling through ice

POINT REYES STATION, CA - APRIL 19: Tule Elk graze on grass in a field at Point Reyes National Seashore Elk Preserve on April 19, 2015 in Point Reyes Station, California. As California enters its fourth year of severe drought, the dry conditions are being blamed for the deaths of nearly 250 Tule Elk in the past two years at the 2,600-acre Point Reyes National Seashore Elk Preserve. The heard has dropped from 540 to 286 this past year. The National Park Service is considering bringing in water as ponds and grasses in the preserve dry up. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
RICHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an elk herd has died after the animals fell through the ice at a reservoir in east Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post that 41 elk died Tuesday on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir.
The Baker City Herald reports someone who lives near the reservoir called to report the incident. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist Brian Ratliff told the newspaper the elk were trying to cross the reservoir from the north side when the ice broke in four places.
Officials drove to the area to see if it was possible to save any of the elk or salvage meat, but Ratliff said neither option was possible.
The reservoir is about 40 miles east of Baker City.