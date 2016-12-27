× Herd of 41 elk die in east Oregon after falling through ice

RICHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an elk herd has died after the animals fell through the ice at a reservoir in east Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post that 41 elk died Tuesday on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir.

The Baker City Herald reports someone who lives near the reservoir called to report the incident. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist Brian Ratliff told the newspaper the elk were trying to cross the reservoir from the north side when the ice broke in four places.

Officials drove to the area to see if it was possible to save any of the elk or salvage meat, but Ratliff said neither option was possible.

The reservoir is about 40 miles east of Baker City.