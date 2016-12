× Eastbound lanes of Snoqualmie Pass briefly closed after wrecks, spinouts

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 briefly closed Tuesday evening on Snoqualmie Pass.

The closure happened just before 7:30 p.m.

WSDOT reported that the weather had caused multiple collisions and spinouts near the summit.

The road was closed at exit 47.

The pass reopened around 8 p.m. Chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive.