Deputies looking for University Place package thief
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a woman suspected of stealing Christmas gifts from a family’s porch in University Place.
Surveillance cameras at the house show a woman hopping out of a dark-colored station wagon, walking up to the porch, then running back to the car before it sped off.
The package contained a clock, pants and a knee brace.
The driver isn’t visible, and detectives weren’t able to determine the make of the car.
Call the Pierce County sheriff’s department if you recognize her.