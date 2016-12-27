Deputies looking for University Place package thief

Still image of suspected thief from surveillance footage

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a woman suspected of stealing Christmas gifts from a family’s porch in University Place.

Surveillance cameras at the house show a woman hopping out of a dark-colored station wagon, walking up to the porch, then running back to the car before it sped off.

The package contained a clock, pants and a knee brace.

The driver isn’t visible, and detectives weren’t able to determine the make of the car.

Call the Pierce County sheriff’s department if you recognize her.