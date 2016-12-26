× Winter storm warning goes into effect in Northwest Washington

CLE ELUM, Wash. – A winter storm warning is in effect in Northwest Washington, just as many drivers are heading back home from the Christmas weekend.

The snow started coming down just after 4:00 p.m. Monday on Snoqualmie Pass.

For those like Erin Walker and her family who spent the day skiing at the Summit at Snoqualmie, the snow didn’t come soon enough.

“My husband was saying there’s no fresh snow, but it’ll be good skiing for people tomorrow,” said Erin Walker of Somerset.

But for others, the snow came a tad early.

“My car doesn’t have good tires and all-wheel-drive, so it’s a little nerve-wracking to think about driving without having the right equipment,” said Meredith Adams, who was heading back to Lynnwood from Spokane.

Tara Catway and her family say they’ll be extra careful as they head back to Concrete, Washington after a few days in Idaho. They too were hoping to beat another blast of the winter storm.

“We got slush at the windshield, and we could barely see so we just got nervous and so we stopped here for a break,” said Catway while at the rest stop at Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT called for traction tires on the pass around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The speed zone called for 35 miles per hour.